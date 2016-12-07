National Museum of Art will host exhibition of Azerbaijani artist

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ An exhibition dedicated to the 90th anniversary of People's Artist Elbey Rzakuliyev organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism will be held in National Museum of Art, December 13-17.

Report informs citing the Information and Public Relations Department of the ministry.

Collection of the artist's family including Azerbaijan State Art Gallery and artifacts kept in Fund of the National Museum of Art will be displayed.

Elbey Rzaguliyev was a painter of "Görüş" (Meeting), "Ögey ana" (Stepmother), "Sevil" and other films

Notably, the people's artist was awarded with “Glory Order” in 1998 for long-term creative activity and invaluable contribution to the development of national art. He was awarded with Presidential Scholarship.