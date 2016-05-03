National Drama Theatre preparing for premiere of "The Corpses"

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Premiere of the tragicomedy by Jalil Mammadguluzadeh's "The Corpses" will be held in the Academic National Drama Theatre.

Report informs, the premiere is scheduled for May 26-27.

The play will be staged by artistic director and theater director, People's Artist Azerpasha Nemeth.

People's Artist Nuraddin Mehdihanly will play the role of Sheikh Nasrullah.

Cast includes Anar Heybetov, Elnar Garayev, People's Artist Lalezar Mustafayeva, honored artists Kazim Abdullayev, Ali Nur, Hijran Nasirov, Khadija Novruzlu, Aygun Bakhyshly.

Music of prominent Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev will be played.

Artistic director of "The Corpses" is honored Artist Elchin Aslanov.

last time the tragi-comedy was staged at the National Drama Theatre by People's Artist, Director Marahim Farzalibayov.