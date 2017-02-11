 Top
    Names of musicians who will perform at "Oscar" ceremony announced

    89th annual film awards ceremony will be held on February 26 in Los Angeles

    Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/Oscar nominees Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sting and Justin Timberlake, and 2014 Oscar winner John Legend, will perform at the 89th annual Academy Awards.Report informs citing the Tass it is said inAcademy of Motion Picture Artsand Sciences (AMPAS).

    Timberlake will perform “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from “Trolls.” He shares music and lyric credits with Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster.

    Sting will perform "The Empty Chair" - a song he co-wrote for the documentary "Jim: The James Foley Story".

    89th annual film award ceremony "Oscar" will be held on February 26 in Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on the ABC television company in 225 countries.

