Named the most anticipated films of 2018 - VIDEO

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ IMDb has named list of most anticipated films of 2018.

Report informs citing the Russia's Lenta.ru.

Fantasy Avengers: Infinity War tops the list and is expected to release in late April. The Avengers and their allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Superhero film Black Panther ranks the second on the motives of Marvel comics. The film will be premiereed in February.

Untitled Deadpool Sequel is the third starring Ryan Reynolds. It will be shown on May 31.

Also, top 10 includes Jurassic World 2, Tomb Raider: Lara Craft, Pacific Rim 2, The Predator, Ocean's 8, Mission: Impossible 6.