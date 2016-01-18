'Nabat' movie featured at Dhaka International Film Festival

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ A total of 20 films will be featured in the main competition segment of the ongoing Dhaka International Film Festival, including two from host Bangladesh.

The 14th edition of the festival, organised by Rainbow Film Society, will feature a total of 178 films from 58 countries divided into eight segments, both competitive and non-competitive.

Report was told in 'Azerbaijanfilm' studio, 'Nabat' movie of the director Elchin Musaoghlu demonstrated in the festival.

Azerbaijani film will be demonstrated again on January 22.

With an impressive list of directors, producers, actors and critics coming from around the world to grace the occasion, the festival, billed as the biggest film event in Bangladesh, has been able to garner much media attention and pique the curiosity of film buffs. At the centre of the attention is the main competition segment in which films from 15 Australasian (South Asian) countries are vying for the Tk one-lakh best film award. A five-member jury panel headed by Syrian filmmaker Mohammad Malas will select the winner.

Iran has the largest number of films in this segment – three – while India, Bangladesh and Philippines have two films each. The remaining countries have one film each to their credit. There are also two joint productions. Director Morshedul Islam’s Anil Bagchir Ek Din and Abu Shahed Emon’s survival drama Jalaler Golpo are representing Bangladesh in the segment.

he films will be shown on January 19 and 20 respectively at the Shawkat Osman Memorial Auditorium of Central Public Library - the venue for all Australasian films.

Among other films are The Killing Order (China), Fig Fruit and The Wasps (India), Bridge (India), I Am Not Angry! (Iran), Three Fish (Iran), Tajrish…An Unfinished Story (Iran), and A Few Cubic Meters of Love (Iran/Afghanistan).