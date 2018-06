Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ 'Nabat' feature film by producer Elchin Musaoghlu awarded in Bogazici international film festival, held in Turkey.

Report informs, 'Azerbaycanfilm' studio said.

Festival was held on November 20-27 in Istanbul and Azerbaijani film included in main competition program.

Creative staff members of 'Nabat', attending festival participated in demonstration and award ceremony of the film.