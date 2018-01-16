Musical Theater holds workshop of Noori-dida Jeyhun spectacle

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijan State Musical Theater holds workshop of Noori-dida Jeyhun by writer-playwright Ali Amirli.

Report informs referring to the theater's press service, during the workshop, People's Artist Fatma Mahmudova stressed "No comedy this time".

The two-part play directed by Honored Art Worker Mehriban Alakbarzade deals with immigrant life of Jeyhun Hajibeyli, Uzeyir Hajibeyli's brother, where Fatma Mahmudova plays the role of grandmother (mother).

Although the art work is about Jeyhun Hajibeyli, who calms with dreams in France, strange land, is a generalized image of all the immigrants living abroad.

Music by Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Soltan Hajibeyli and Niyazi will be used in the play.