    Mugham Center to host event dedicated to poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan

    Life and creative work of the poetess will be discussed

    Baku. 2 February.REPORT.AZ/ Next event will be held as a part of “Sirlər xəzinəsi” (Treasury of Secrets) literary and artistic musical project, jointly organized by the International Mugham Center and Azerbaijan National Library.

    Report informs citing the press service of the National Library, tomorrow's event with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism dedicated to the creativity of well-known poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan.

    Life and creative work of Khurshidbanu Natavan will be discussed, mugham singers will perform songs. 

