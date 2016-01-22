Tretyakov Gallery hosts exhibition of Tahir Salahov

Baku. 22 January.REPORT.AZ/ Moscow's State Tretyakov Gallery opened exhibition of world-renowned painter, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Russia and the USSR, laureate of state awards, vice-president of Russian Academy of Arts Tahir Salahov's works for the first time.

Report informs referring to official website of the gallery, exhibition entitled 'TheSun at itsZenith' will last till March 20.

'Aydan' (1967), 'Still-Life withRed Peppers' (1977), 'Morning at the Caspian Sea'(1986), etc. works of the painter exhibited at Tretyakov Gallery.

Notably, 'Aydan' by famous painter was one of the best examples of Soviet fine arts.

With support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Azerbaijan exposition, consisting of Tahir Salahov's works was organized. Festival was attended by artists from over 30 countries.

Exhibition is dedicated to 160th anniversary of the Tretyakov Gallery.