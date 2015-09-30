Moscow Experimental Theatre will arrive on tour in Baku

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow Experimental Theatre will arrive on a two-day tour in Baku.

Report informs, on October 17-18 the theatre will perform on the stage of the Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre.

Moscow experimental theater will present three musical performances to Baku spectators.

On October 17 at 12.00 and 15.00, the theater will deliver for young audiences the play "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" in the evening at 20:00 will be played the musical play "Mister X or love in one unknown," and on October 18, viewers will see small musical production of "The school of wizards - Hi."

Tickets can be purchased at the box offices of Baku city.