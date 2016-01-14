Ministry: Building of YUG Theatre will be demolished

Construction of new building for 'YUG' Theatre is also actual

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism confirmed demolition of YUG Theatre's building.

Report was told in the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry, building demolition is considered: 'Ministry of Culture and Tourism carries out necessary works for temporary placement and activity of theatre collective. After address for operation of theatre to be known, theater lovers will be provided information about its address.'

'Construction of new building for 'YUG' Theatre is actual, too', Ministry says.

Notably, information spread in press regarding demolition of YUG State Theatre building. Building, where theatre acts was constructed in the 16th century. Location of theatre comes across with demolition area.