Memorial evening of Vagif Mustafazadeh held in 'ADA' University

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ Memorial evening of Vagif Mustafazadeh, founder of the jazz-mugham style, composer, pianist, was held in 'ADA' University.

Report was told in the university, memorial evening was jointly organized by Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Vagif Mustafa memorial museum.

Speaking at memorial evening, Deputy Foreign Minister, Rector of 'ADA' University Hafiz Pashayev said that all students of the university led by him, should be informed on history, culture of Azerbaijan and its irreplaceable contributions to the world.

Contemporaries of Vagif Mustafazadeh Rafig Seyidzadeh, Javan Zeynalli, followers of Vagif jazz school, young jazz performers Emil Afrasiyab, Elchin Shirinov, Tofig Hasansoy performed jazz music in the event.