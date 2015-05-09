 Top
    Meeting held in Azerbaijani Academic National Drama Theatre

    The meeting was devoted to the Third World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Academic National Drama Theatre held a meeting with the participation of departments' heads on the preparations for the Third World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue to take place in Baku on May 18-19. Report informs that the theater director Israfil Israfilov made a speech.

    I.Israfilov spoke about the importance of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue for Azerbaijan.

    He said that the main task of Academic National Drama Theater is  to present the performances at the highest artistic, technical and organizational level, to do the guest qualitative and cultural service and to promote the country's culture and art worthily.

