​Master of French mime performs in Baku

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ The International Mugham Center hosted a concert of world famous French actor of pantomime Laurent Decol in Baku. Report informs, Decol played his spectacle-pantomime 'Words of Silence'.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan, Aurelia Boucher noted that the French Embassy was honored to hold their cultural event in the center of Azerbaijani mugham which is very famous. Mrs. Boucher said that the performance of pantomime actor Laurent Decol was to be held in Baku within the framework of Francophonie Days, which are held annually in many countries, including Azerbaijan. This year, the event will last until April 17th.

The ambassador stressed that Azerbaijan and France have strong cultural ties and the performance of Laurent Decol would demonstrate the art which is easy to understand with no words.

Laurent Decol, one of the best students of famous French mimes Marcel Marceau and Etienne Decroux, gives performances and master classes all over the world.

Today, he is the artistic and administrative director of the theater company, which has implemented more than 2,000 performances and master classes around the world.