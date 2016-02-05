Baku will stage 'Love and death' ballet by Polad Bulbuloghlu

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Love and death' ballet by composer, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu will be shown at the Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre.

Report informs, ballet will be played on February 21.

Notably, composer Polad Bulbuloglu has written the libretto based on Dede Gorgud epic.

The ballet firtsly has been staged in 2005 at the Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre by the Professor of Vienna Ballet Academy, Choreographer Vakil Usmanov.