Louvre branch in Abu Dhabi opening in November

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ After a five-year delay, caused partly by a global financial crisis and plummet in oil prices, the Louvre Abu Dhabi will finally open to the public on November 11.

Report informs citing the Interfax, Minister of culture of France Francoise Nissen said.

Exhibition “From One Louvre to Another” will be presented on Opening Day. About 700 works of art, some of which are brought from France, including from the Louvre, the Museum of Orsay and the Pompidou Center will be shown.

It is expected that French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the opening ceremony of the museum in Abu Dhabi on November 11.

The agreement between Paris and Abu Dhabi to create a branch of the museum was signed in 2007, construction began in 2009, but the opening was postponed several times.