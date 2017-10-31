 Top
    Los Angeles features Azerbaijani film nominated for Oscar

    Consul General: Pomegranate Orchard is a beautiful piece of art

    Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani film nominee for Oscar Nar bağı (Pomegranate Orchard) was presented in frames of the Asian World Film Festival in Los Angeles.

    Report informs, speaking before the film presentation supported by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, Consul General Nasimi Aghayev welcomed the guests and informed about the history of the Azerbaijani cinematography dating from 1898 and its existing traditions.

    The diplomat noted that Azerbaijan is one of the first countries acting in this area. Consul General Nasimi Aghayev said that Pomegranate Orchard domestic tragedy is a beautiful piece of art.

    Kimiya Mammadova, activist of the Azerbaijani community in Los Angeles made a speech about the film and its director Ilgar Najaf.

    The film was met with great interest by the audience.

