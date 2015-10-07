​Lisbon to host exposition of Artist Tahir Salahov's works

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan exposition of People's Artist Tahir Salahov’s work will be organized in “Tradition and Modernity” International Art Festival, which to be held in Lisbon, Portugal from October 8 till 17.

Report informs, demonstration of the works in the exhibition is supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Since 2007, “Tradition and Modernity” International Art Festival is held every year traditionally under organization of “MoscowSocial Fund for Culture Supportand Modern Art Development”. Many artists from more than 40 countries over the world and 30 regions of the Russian Federation participate in the Festival.

The Festival has been holding in Moscow until 2014 and in Lisbon, capital of Portugal in 2014. Up to 200 thousand spectators visit the Festival every year.

Under results of the competition held by voting of a number of spectators and jury, artists from Azerbaijan were awarded with the first prize on different nominations.