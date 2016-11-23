Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ “Leyla and Majnun” spectacle will be premiered at Theatre of Young Spectators.

Report was informed in press service of the Theatre of Young Spectators, preparations for drama based on Muhammad Fizuli’s poem with the same name completed.

Honored artist Nijat Kazimov is production director of the play to be staged on December 3. Kamil Ismayilov is musical director, Ilgar Fahmi – consultant, Isa Asadov - director of fight scenes, Mushfig Aliyev - director, Gunay Gasimova - assistant director of the play.

Honored artists Naiba Allahverdiyeva, Leyli Veliyeva, Nijat Kazimov, Nofal Veliyev, Elshan Rustamov, Rasim Jafarov, actors Rezzad Mammadov, Rovshan Abbasov, Elnur Kerimov, Rashad Safarov, Mehriban Huseynova, Mehriban Abdullayeva, Sevinj Mehraliyeva, Bahram Hasanov and others will perform main characters of the spectacle.