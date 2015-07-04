Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett to hit 49th Montreux Jazz Festival

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ 49th Montreux Jazz Festival kicks off.

Report informs, Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett, Lionel Richie, Jackson Browne are among the top entertainers for this summer’s festival. The duo, who have recorded two albums of jazz standards together, head a lineup of musicians for the 49th festival that is heavily accented on jazz but also includes the likes of Sinéad O’Connor, Jackson Browne, Lionel Ritchie and Lenny Kravitz.

Gaga and Bennett, who began their Cheek to Cheek tour in Los Vegas in December and sang at the Grammy Awards ceremony in February, are set to perform on July 6th at the Auditorium Stravinski with top tickets selling for 385 francs apiece.

American R&B artist John Legend and Scottish pop singer Emeli Sandé will kick off the festival on July 3rd with a concert, also at the Auditorium Stravinski, one of three venues for the event.

The following night, O’Connor and Browne will hit the stage at the festival in Montreux, a town overlooking Lake Geneva in the canton of Vaud.

Top jazz names this year include singer Dianne Reeves and Montreux veterans such as Chic Corea, Herbie Hancock, Al Jarreau, David Sanborn and George Benson.

Electro groups Portishead and the Chemical Brothers are among other headliners.