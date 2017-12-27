'Kəklikotu' comedy becomes the most popular of 2017 - VIDEO REPORT

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Comedy film Kəklikotu (Thyme) by Cinemazadeh is among the most popular films of recent days.

Report informs, the audience of the film, which starred more than 20 famous actors, singers and directors, made positive comments about the film.

Capacity house observed in several theatres due to great interest of viewers.

According to story line, uncle and nephew, who are on the way to capital city to sell fruits and vegetables, sell a package of thyme to another person by mistake. It reveals then that it is not thyme in the package, but dried marijuana. Just this adventure and the professional staff, has made the film to gain a great audience.

Notably, the comedy is shown at movie theatres in "Ganjlik Mall", "28 Mall", "Aygun Mall", "Khamsa Park" ("Ganja"), "Amburan Mall", "Azerbaijan Cinema".