Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ The collection of Azerbaijani designer Zemfira Musayeva has been demonstrated at Çırağan Palace in Istanbul.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, collection of fashion designers based on Leo Tolstoy's novel Anna Karenina was met with a great interest.

The designs prepared by Zemfira Musayeva together with Lina Aliyeva were presented by more than 50 models.

Parisa Maghzian's accessories have completed the dresses.