Iranian producer prepares spectacle for Lankaran theatre

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Lankaran State Drama Theatre named after Najaf bay Vazirov prepares to premiere of a new spectacle.

Report was told by Tofig Heydarov, Director of Theatre, premiere of spectacle staged under Iranian writer Bahram Beyzayi's 'The King Snake' will be held on December 16.

According to him, Lankaran State Drama Theatre signed agreement with Main Office of Theatre, Drama Art of Iran's Ministry of Culture and Guidance.

Lankaran State Drama Theatre will participate in Fajr International Festival held in January in Iran.

Theatre will perform in Tabriz, Urmia, Ardabil cities with 'The King Snake'.