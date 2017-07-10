Iran's Bardia Kiaras to conduct Uzeyir Hajibeyov International Music Festival

© Tehran Times

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ Young Iranian musician Bardia Kiaras will conduct the Azerbaijan State Musical Theater as a guest conductor during a performance at the Uzeyir Hajibayov International Music Festival, which will be held in Baku in September.

Report informs referring to the Tehran Times.

The decision was made after he recently met with Azerbaijan State Musical Theater director Aliqismat Lalayev in Baku, Kiaras said in a press release published on Sunday.

“In the trip to Baku, I met Lalayev who invited me to conduct [the Azeri musical comedy] ‘Mashadi Ibad’ and [the comic operetta] ‘Arshin Mal Alan’ in performances by the Azerbaijan State Musical Theater at the festival,” Kiaras added.

The performances are scheduled will go on stage on September 23 and 24.

“Mashadi Ibad”, also known as “If Not That One, Then This One”, is an operetta in four acts written by Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyov in 1910. This comedy reflects the society and everyday life relations in prerevolutionary Azerbaijan.

“Arshin Mal Alan” also composed by Hajibeyov in 1913 is about a bachelor called Asker, who wants to see and choose his bride before marriage.

“I have always been interested in the music of Azerbaijan because of my father’s familiarity with the culture of this region, and I am happy to be attending such a great festival,” Kiaras said.

The ten-day festival is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.