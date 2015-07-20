International Ballet Festival launched in Bodrum, Turkey

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ XIII International Ballet Festival started in the Turkish resort of Bodrum.

The festival, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey, will last until August 1, 2015. The event will bring together thousands of dancers and spectators in the historic Bodrum Castle - at the medieval castle of the Knights Hospitallers, as well as at the ancient theater.

The festival will be attended by dance groups from Turkey, Russia, Spain.

Bodrum is located on the Aegean coast in the south-west of Turkey - one of the most popular resort towns. International Ballet Festival is helding here since 2003.