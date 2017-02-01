"Inner city" will be shown at Kozhikode international festival in India

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani movie “Inner city” will be shown at International Kozhikode Film Festival in India.

Report informs referring to foreign media, 15 films have been selected for demonstration at the festival held third time.

Poland, Iran, Australia, China, England, Sri-Lanka, South Africa, Algeria, Argentina and Georgia will be represented at the festival, which will kick off on February 10.

Author of idea of the drama film is Tahmina Rafaella, script writer - Tahmina Rafaella and Ilgar Safat, production director - Ilgar Safat, production operator - Luka Koassin, designer Butunay Hagverdiyev, executive producer - Ulvi Gasimov, producer - Mushvig Hatamov.

Tahmina Rafaella, Firdovsi Atakishiyev, Mehriban Zeki, Elmira Shabanova and others performed main characters of the film.