“Inner city” film will be presented in Los Angeles festival

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Directed by Ilgar Safat “Inner city” film has been invite to South East European Film Festival (SEEfest) in Los Angeles.

Report informs referring to the “Azerbaijanfilm” named after Jafar Jabbarly, the film will be presented on April 27 – May 4 by scenario author and starring main character Tahmina Rafaella

The film will be shown in the main competition program of the festival nomiated for "Best Film", "Best operator work" and "Audience sympathy" awards.

SEEfest supported by the American Academy and promotes selected European films in the United States.

“Inner city” was demonstrated at 7th Yashwant International Film Festival in India, 38th Cairo International Film Festival in Egypt, 47th Indian International Film Festival (Qoa), 20th Tallinn Dark Nights Film Festival in Estonia, 21th Kerala International Film Festival in India. Tahmina Rafaella was awarded “Best Actress” in 5th Van Lake International Festival in Turkey for her performance in the film.

Author of idea of the drama film is Tahmina Rafaella, script writer - Tahmina Rafaella and Ilgar Safat, production director - Ilgar Safat, production operator - Luka Koassin, designer Butunay Hagverdiyev, executive producer - Ulvi Gasimov, producer - Mushvig Hatamov.

Tahmina Rafaella, Firdovsi Atakishiyev, Mehriban Zeki, Elmira Shabanova and others performed main characters of the film.