"Voices of Gold Field" festival-competition to take place in Astrakhan

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ " Voices of Gold Field " V international ethno-music festival-competition will be held in Russian city of Astrakhan. Report informs, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism stated.

The festival-competition that will run from September 14 to 20, will be held on the nominations of "Traditional folk instrumental performance", "Solo public performance", "Traditional folk choreography", "Tradition folk ensemble performing". In addition, exhibitions, master classes and creative meetings will be organized in the framework of the event.

About 200 participants from the regions of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Russia, are expected to attend the festival.