    Azerbaijani Honored Artist will perform at international theater festival

    At the festival Russian Classics in Moscow Shovgi Huseynov will present one-man show

    Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Honored artist of Azerbaijan, actor of the State Theater of Young Spectators Shovgi Huseynov will perform at the upcoming Moscow international festival "Russian Classics".

    Report was told by the actor.

    According to him, the international theater festival "Russian Classics" will be held on May 21-26.

    At the festival, the actor will present one-man show on Nikolai Gogol's "Diary of a Madman."

    The event will also be attended by actors from Germany, USA, Japan, Israel and Russia.

