Honored Artist of Azerbaijan dies

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Actress of the Azerbaijan state musical comedy theatre, Honored artist Gulnar Salmanova died. Report informs, TV presenter Irada Ishaq wrote this on his page on Facebook.

Gulnar Salmanova has long been suffering from diabetes and receiving dialysis.

Gulnar Salmanova was born on July 24, 1956. In 1981 she graduated from Azerbaijan State Institute of Arts. Since graduation she worked in theater of musical comedy.

She played many memorable and favorite roles for audience.

In 2001 G.Salmanova was awarded the title of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan and on May 6, 2015 - the presidential award.