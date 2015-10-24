 Top
    Close photo mode

    Honored Artist of Azerbaijan dies

    Gulnar Salmanova has long been suffering from diabetes and receiving dialysis

    Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Actress of the Azerbaijan state musical comedy theatre, Honored artist Gulnar Salmanova died. Report informs, TV presenter Irada Ishaq wrote this on his page on Facebook.

    Gulnar Salmanova has long been suffering from diabetes and receiving dialysis.

    Gulnar Salmanova was born on July 24, 1956. In 1981 she graduated from Azerbaijan State Institute of Arts. Since graduation she worked in theater of musical comedy.

    She played many memorable and favorite roles for audience.

    In 2001 G.Salmanova was awarded the title of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan and on May 6, 2015 - the presidential award.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi