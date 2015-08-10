Hollywood star Harrison Ford plane crash: Carburettor Issue Cited

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ A faulty carburettor part led to the engine failure and crash of a vintage plane piloted by actor Harrison Ford, say federal investigators.

Report informs citing the Sky News, Ford, 73, suffered a broken leg when he crashed his World War Two training plane on a Southern California golf course in March.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its findings into the crash, saying a part known as a main metering jet had come loose.

The "unseated jet" allowed too much fuel to flow, resulting in a loss of engine power, the report said.

Ford was flying solo and had just taken off when he reported engine failure at an altitude of 1,100ft and requested an immediate return to Santa Monica Airport.

The actor told NTSB investigators he realised after turning back that he would not be able to reach the runway.

The single-engine Ryan Aeronautical ST3KR struck a tree and crashed on to Penmar Gold Course.