Heydar Aliyev Palace hosts 75th anniversary of Azerbaijani jazz founder

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Heydar Aliyev Palace hosted a ceremony dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the outstanding musician, pianist, founder of mugham-jazz genre, Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan Vagif Mustafa-zadeh.

Report informs, before the anniversary evening guests acquainted with the corner dedicated to Vagif Mustafa-zadeh in the lobby. Guests were presented a photo stand about the life of unique jazz master.

Anniversary evening began with a demonstration video about the life of jazzman. Then mugham performers gave a concert.

The first jazz performance was performed by People's Artist of the USSR Farhad Badalbeyli. Guests were presented an interesting composition performed by folk artist Anvar Sadigov. Then "Gaya" and "Rast" groups performed their songs.

Daughter of Vagif Mustafa-zadeh, the world famous Aziza Mustafa-zadeh didn't take part in the anniversary party of his father.

Vagif Mustafa-zadeh died of a heart attack on December 16, 1979 during his tour in Tashkent.