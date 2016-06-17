Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva viewed works by George Condo

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ A solo exhibition of George Condo, one of the recognized modern avant-garde artists, has opened at the Heydar Aliyev Center. The art composition titled "I love Baku" was also opened in the park of the Center, Report informs.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva first viewed the art composition in the park of the Center.

Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov addressed the opening ceremony of the exhibition titled "George Condo. Selections from a Private Collection." He thanked Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva for organizing the exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center, as well as the project curator Simon de Pury, Anhdrea Caratsch, the owner of Gallerie Caratsch and George Condo collection which is presented in Baku.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva made a speech at the opening ceremony.

Addressing the event, the exhibition project curator Simon de Pury noted that attending this ceremony created an opportunity for them to become familiar with the works of other artists too.

He thanked Leyla Aliyeva for the organization of the exhibition.

Then they cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the exhibition.

The exhibition styled “The George Condo. Selections from a Private Collection” features over 70 canvases and sculptures.

Born in 1957 in Concord, New Hampshire, George Condo is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts in Lowell (1976-1978). Inspired by the American cartoon and the Greek mythology, he delved into the portrait genre producing very specific gallows humor works. Condo's products bring together expressionism, cubism and satirical cartoon. His art varies from monumental bronze statues to mystical portraits. To better identify his works, Condo coined the term Artificial Realism.

Despite being a recognized painter, Condo is not alien to sculpture. His Desireah crafted in 1999, adorned with ruby, diamond and pearls is a clear proof of this.

A new phase of George Condo's hybrid portraits was launched in 2007 when the artist started portraying series of sketches depicting the whole range of human sentiments varying from surprise to scream and smile.

One-man shows by George Condo were held in both his native US and a number of cities in Europe. Geography of his displays includes Houston, New York, Buffalo, Salzburg, Paris, Barcelona, Bielefeld and London.

“The George Condo. Selections from a Private Collection” exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center will run till November 6.