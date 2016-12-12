Chairman of Tajik Composers Union dies in traffic accident

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Tajik Composers Union, Shuhrat Ashourov was killed in a traffic accident.

Report informs citing Avesta, the accident took place on Dushanbe-Yavan highway.

The vehicle was driven by S.Ashourov.

According to information, 54-year-old Ashourov had been serving as a head of the Composers’ Union since June of this year. He graduated from the Tajik Institute of Art in 1984. He worked at different music collectives in Russia during 1989-2006. S.Ashourov returned to Tajikistan in 2006 and worked as an art director of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre named after S.Ayni.