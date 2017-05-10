Grammy Awards leaves Los Angeles for New York in 2018

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Music's biggest night is heading to New York next year after more than a decade in Los Angeles, organizers of the annual Grammy Awards said on Tuesday.

Report informs referring to Reuters.

The 60th Grammy Awards will take place on January 28.

The move to bring the prestigious event, staged at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles for the past 14 years, to New York was largely championed by the city's mayor, Bill de Blasio, the statement said. It said the show is estimated to bring $200 million to the city's economy.

Earlier it was noted that 26 mln people watched the Grammy Awards televised by CBS.