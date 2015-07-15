Governance of the Louvre intends to start a large program to modernize the museum

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ In one of the largest museums in the world - the Louvre - will begin a large-scale modernization program.

Report informs referring to Russian media, the museum's director, Jean-Luc Martinez said.

He stated that, the last major reorganization of the Louvre took place three decades ago, at the governance of the President Francois Mitterrand. That time the museum acquired its famous glass pyramid, designed by the architect of Chinese origin Bei Yuming over the underground entrance.

Currently, several groups of experts are working on the scientific and cultural projects that will form the basis for the transformation of the Louvre. In particular, for great number of visitors, there will be created two new entrances. Thus, the total number of entrances will be five. Visitors are almost twice as much.

It would be also significantly to convert the routes that will move visitors to the museum rooms.