T

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/he premiere of the outstanding Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi's "Othello" is being prepared in the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.

Report informs referring to the press service of the theater, the premiere will be held on December 13.

The national actor Azer Zeynalov will perform the major parties (Othello). Afaq Abbasov will perform role of Desdemona, and Anton Tershtant - of Iago.

Both actors - soloists of the Opera and Ballet Theatre.