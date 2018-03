Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ The opening ceremony of the Black Sea Jazz Festival will be held in Batumi, Georgia today.

Report informs citing Georgian media, annual music festival will last until July 30.

Famous jazz musicians of the world, including British Jamiroquai music band, US De La Soul trio and others will perform at the event.

The festival is a project of the Georgian government. The event organizers are TVS Bank and Eastern Promotion.