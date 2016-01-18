Ganja theater to attend a festival in Ukraine

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ganja State Drama Theatre invited to the upcoming Dneprodzerzhinsk festival "Classics Today".

Report was told by the theater director Ali Gasimov.

According to him, in the upcoming Festival in Ukraine on May 23 theatre will present performance on piece of work by Jalil Mammadguluzade "The congregation of madmen."

A. Gasimov said that only Ganja theater from Azerbaijan will participate in the event:

"It is expected the participation of the Ganja State Drama Theatre at the upcoming Turkish city of Konya in the international festival" "Thousand breaths, one voice".

"Participation of our theater festival in Ukraine has been resolved.As for the festival in Konya, we posted a video of two performances and the necessary information.While our participation at the festival in Konya has not been confirmed.In the case of our participation at the upcoming festival on April 20-30 in Turkey, we plan to submit play by Vaqif Sharifov based on the works of Elchin "Killer" and performance prepared by Elshad Akhmedov on work by Turgay Nar "Game of Shahrazad".