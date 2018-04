Gabala VII International Music Festival features concert of Azerbaijani, Russian and Israeli musicians

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 27, the Gabala 7th International Music Festival featured a concert of Azerbaijani, Russian and Israeli musicians, Report informs.

The attendees heard musics of Azerbaijani and European composers, performed by artistic director of the festival, rector of Baku Music Academy, People`s Artist Farhad Badalbayli (piano), Nargiz Kangarli (piano), Elvin Najafov (viol), Yevgeniya Antonova (piano), Anastasiya Zivotovskaya (piano), Ulviyya Hajıbayova (piano) and Janna Gandelman (viol).