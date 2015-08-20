 Top
    French orchestra to perform Gara Garayev's works

    The concert will take place in January 2016

    Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Lamuryo Orchestra will have a concert in "Champs-Élysées" theater in Paris where they will perform the works of French, Russian and Azerbaijani composers, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

    According to the website of the theater, Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev's "Seven Beauties" ballet was also included into the program of the concert "Haute couture" which will take place on 24 January 2016.

    The orchestra will be conducted by Antoine Marguier.

