Foundation of Mugham Center laid in Guzanli settlement of Aghdam district

    President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation of Aghdam Mugham Center

    Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva have today attended a ground breaking ceremony of the Mugham Center in Guzanli settlement, Aghdam.

    Report informs, the center will be built with support and on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

    The building will occupy a total area of 1,800 square metres.

    The center will house a 60 car-parking lot, 328-seat assembly hall, gallery, decoration, make-up and waiting rooms.

    President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the center.

