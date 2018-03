Films devoted to two Azerbaijani heroes will be shown

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Two documentary films devoted to Azerbaijani National Heroes - Javanshir Rahimov and Sardar Safarov will be shown at Nizami Cinema Center.

Report was told by the press service of Nizami Cinema Center, the films will be presented on November 23-30.

Director of 'Javanshir' documentary film dedicated to Azerbaijani National Hero Javanshir Rahimov is Kamala Musazadeh, and 'Portret' (Portrait) dedicated to Azerbaijani National Hero Sardar Safarov, screened by Fariz Ahmadov.

Entrance is free.