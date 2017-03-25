Festival named after Mstislav Rostropovich to open in Moscow

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ VIII International Festival of Mstislav Rostropovich will be opened in Moscow State Conservatory.

Report informs citing the Interfax, according to the idea of the artistic director of the festival Olga Rostropovich, the concept is based on the interrelation of the musical cultures of four countries that were of particular importance in the life and work of the maestro: Russia, the United States, France and Japan.

The festival will be held until April 4 and during the festival famous collectives and conductors from different countries will perform famous classical works.

Notably, M. Rostprovich was born on March 27, 1927 in Baku.