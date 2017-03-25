 Top
    Close photo mode

    Festival named after Mstislav Rostropovich to open in Moscow

    During the festival, well-known bands and conductors from different countries will perform

    Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ VIII International Festival of Mstislav Rostropovich will be opened in Moscow State Conservatory.

    Report informs citing the Interfax, according to the idea of the artistic director of the festival Olga Rostropovich, the concept is based on the interrelation of the musical cultures of four countries that were of particular importance in the life and work of the maestro: Russia, the United States, France and Japan.

    The festival will be held until April 4 and during the festival famous collectives and conductors from different countries will perform famous classical works.

    Notably, M. Rostprovich was born on March 27, 1927 in Baku.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi