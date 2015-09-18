Farhad Badalbeyli: All our achievements in music are related with Uzeyir Hajibeyli

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ "All our achievements in music are related with Uzeyir Hajibeyli."

Report informs, the idea voiced by rector of Baku Music Academy Farhad Badalbeyli Professor at the event dedicated to the Day of national music, celebrated on the birthday of genius Uzeyir bey Hajibeyli.

According to F. Badalbeyli, without Uzeyir bey, Azerbaijani music has not undergone fundamental changes: "He noted that with the name of Uzeyir bey Hajibeyli linked opera, ballet, symphony, chamber music, music manuals and even jazz music:Today, his music plays from America to China.I am happy that many times i performed his works.Seven years ago in Vienna, we set operetta "Arshin Mal Alan".Two years ago, the music Uzeyir bey heard in Los Angeles.His great works repeatedly performed there.The genius Uzeyir is one of the happiest composers, because each day starts with his Azerbaijani music. It sounds from Europe to Asia."