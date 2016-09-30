Famous Van Gogh paintings stolen from museum recovered

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Dutch artist Van Gogh's famous paintings were found during a large-scale operation in Naples.

Report informs citing the TASS, the works were found by the local law-enforcement agencies.

According to report, the paintings - Congregation Leaving the Reformed Church in Nuenen (1884-1885) and View of the Sea at Scheveningen (1882) - were stolen from the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam in 2002. The painting were revealed by police and appeared largely undamaged.

It was not clear when they will be returned to the Netherlands museum.