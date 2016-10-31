Famous Russian actor Vladimir Zeldin dies aged 101

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Famous Russian actor Vladimir Zeldin passed away in Moscow in 102nd year of his life.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, N.V.Sklifosovski emergency and scientific research institution announced.

The actor passed away today at 09:00 local time.

Notably, the actor was earlier placed in one of Moscow clinics in serious condition.

Zeldin’s wife noted that he was three times examined and treated in military hospital.

The actor was 101 years old.