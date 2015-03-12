Famous Russian actor arrives in Baku

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ People's Artist of Russia Emmanuel Vitorgan coming on tour in Baku.

The celebrated actor will deliver a commemorative representation in Russian Drama Theatre named after Samad Vurgun.

Report informs information about this was spread by Russian drama theater.King of Cards - Ace of Love will be presented to Baku spectators on April 21 with play of Emmanuel Vitorgan, Lyudmila Maksakova and Honored Artist of Belarus Angelica Agurbash .

Performance prepared in the genre of the movie musical-performance.The performance is a synthesis of three genres - cinema, theater and music.

The shooting of the film-music performances took place in Italy, Jurmala, Riga and Moscow. Preparatory process lasted 7 months.