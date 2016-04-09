Famous Romanian actor Mircea Albulescu dies at 81

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Romanian actor Mircea Albulescu died on Friday, April 8, at the Floreasca Hospital in Bucharest due to heart failure. He was 81 years old. The actor had undergone a heart surgery in 2014, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

Mircea Albulescu was born on October 4, 1934, in Bucharest. He was one of the greatest Romanian actors, as well as a university professor, journalist, poet, and member of the Romanian Writers’ Union.

He played in hundreds of plays on the stages of the Bucharest Municipal Theater, the Comedy Theater, and the National Theater in Bucharest. His career also included 70 films, most of them directed by late Romanian director Sergiu Nicolaescu, and 300 roles in radio theater. He also appeared in Francis Ford Coppola’s Youth Without Youth (2007).

Albulescu also held the position of state secretary in the Ministry of Culture for two years, between December 30, 1992, and April 4, 1994.

He had received several awards for his acting career, including the National Award for Lifetime Achievement, offered by the Ministry of Culture in 2003. Since 2011, he has a star on the Bucharest’s Walk of Fame.