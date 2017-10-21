Famous Japanese lighting designer conducts training at YARAT

© Azertag

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Seminars have started at YARAT Contemporary Art Space, with the participation of well-known Japanese lighting designer Daisuke Yano.

Report informs, the event is being held with the support of the Embassy of Japan to Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the event Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Teruyuki Katori stated importance of expansion of cooperation between the two countries in the field of culture and art. Mentioning implementation of the projects to further strengthen friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan in recent years, the diplomat said that the event is also of such nature.

It was stressed that both countries are interested in further expansion of existing ties, and such measures contribute to the further consolidation of cultural relations.

Notably, the seminars are dedicated to the topics "Japanese lighting design", "Light in Japanese thought" and "Japanese paper (washi) and light".

In the training, Daisuke Yano has tried to show participants that the movement of light, its trembling, is a key element of beauty.